Alto-Shaam Strengthens Team With New Director of National Accounts

Alto-Shaam, a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry, has appointed Amber Pfohl to the newly created role of Director of National Accounts.

In her role, Amber will be responsible for the development of relationships with national customers, with emphasis on exceeding their expectations at every touchpoint and supporting their success.

Amber joins Alto-Shaam with more than 12 years’ industry experience across various foodservice operations, including roles working for both foodservice manufacturers, dealers and wholesale suppliers, and has a proven track record of managing and growing national accounts.

Brian Newland, Senior Vice President of National Accounts at Alto-Shaam, said: “I’m delighted to be expanding the team with the addition of Amber. She has tremendous knowledge and experience of the industry and will play a key role in helping us to further build relationships with and support our customers.”