Alto-Shaam to Host Webinar on Innovative K-12 Foodservice Solutions

Alto-Shaam, a recognized innovator and leader in the global foodservice equipment industry, is delivering a solutions-based webinar for K-12 operators to show how they can expand their nutrition program without expanding space and labor. The webinar is being held at 11 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, May 25 on Zoom.

The webinar aims to show K-12 operators how they can maximize value and food quality with a single footprint, safely and efficiently serving students nutritious and high-quality food. It will also show how they can do more with less, streamlining food production and reducing labor costs and food waste.

“Operators need more flexible cooking equipment that can support expanded service models at the highest food quality and consistency,” said Brett Freifeld, corporate executive chef at Alto-Shaam. “Our range of complete equipment solutions are specifically designed to effortlessly deliver food to classrooms, replace self-service options, implement effective grab-and-go food programs and more.”

Alto-Shaam provides a one-stop shop for achieving K-12 foodservice program success. Their complete K-12 solution includes versatile, high-volume cooking and food production, as well as highly reliable holding, display, serving and chilling equipment. Its Combitherm® combi ovens, for example, combine multiple cooking functions into a single appliance, allowing operators to effortless execute a variety of menu items. Equipped with intuitive, easy to use controls, the ovens can also be pre-programmed with over 40 recipes specifically designed for K-12 operators, including breakfast, lunch and dessert items.

With the right systems and solutions in place, schools can execute effective and effortless meal programs. To learn about Alto-Shaam’s complete K-12 equipment solutions, register for the webinar by visiting https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5016178969046/WN_qhd60JPIQJ6lx675SycBUA.

For those unable to attend the live event, Alto-Shaam will share a recording to all registrants.