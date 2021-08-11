Alto-Shaam Updates ChefLinc with New Features and Enhancements

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has announced details of a number of new enhancements and features to its cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc™.

ChefLinc provides foodservice operators complete control of their equipment, menus and business from wherever they are — increasing efficiency and consistency across multiple locations. Its intuitive dashboard allows operators to seamlessly create, manage and distribute recipes to ovens through the cloud, as well as execute limited time offers, regional menu variations and daypart menu variety.

The new updates include enhanced error messages, allowing operators to see exactly what has gone wrong and reference simple step-by-step instructions to resolve the issue, minimizing oven downtime and the need for unnecessary service calls. Custom alerts can also now be sent to any desired email address, meaning a ChefLinc account is not required for all individuals or users.

A series of new, advanced reports are also now available via the dashboard, giving operators in-depth data on total number of cooks, unit status, and unit recipe reports, helping them to understand the popularity of dishes and menu items, and using this information to better manage stock intake and ingredients.

Alto-Shaam has also developed a new mobile optimized version of ChefLinc, allowing customers to get a snapshot view of their ovens throughout various locations. The mobile version provides an overview of all oven locations and connectivity, as well as their current status (cooking, chamber temperature, etc.), and any oven alerts.

Jeff McMahon, Senior Director of Product Management at Alto-Shaam, says Alto-Shaam is continuously striving to improve its solutions for customers: “We truly value the feedback and input of our customers and use this towards continually improving and enhancing our solutions to meet their needs. The new ChefLinc features will provide further efficiencies and data for operators, giving them total control of their kitchen equipment and business.”

ChefLinc is currently available to use with more than 20 oven models within Alto-Shaam’s portfolio of equipment solutions, including its new Cook & Hold Ovens, Vector® Series of Multi-Cook Ovens, Smoker Ovens and more.

To learn more visit www.alto-shaam.com/cheflinc.