Alto-Shaam Updates Heated Shelf Merchandisers with Top Heat

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has launched the latest version of its Heated Shelf Merchandisers (HSMs) featuring top heat, allowing operators to hold food for even longer without compromising food quality.

The new layer of top heat paired with Halo Heat® technology provides the highest quality extended holding of the most delicate food items, such as sandwiches, pastries and burritos.

“With service models shifting over the past year, we’ve seen an increase in demand for holding solutions that support grab-and-go food programs,” said Jeff McMahon, Senior Director of Product Management at Alto-Shaam. “Whether selling to-go boxes, bags, boats or paper-wrapped items, our merchandisers with top heat extend holding for a variety of items—three hours or more—without compromising quality.”

Alto-Shaam’s pioneering Halo Heat technology enables the most even holding. Unlike ‘traditional’ heated holding, temperatures created by Halo Heat technology don’t fluctuate to extremes or dry out food. Now paired with top heat, Alto-Shaam heated shelf merchandisers provide precise holding that leaves food full of moisture and flavor.

“As the industry continues to evolve, Alto-Shaam is dedicated to listening to our customers and continuously improving our products,” McMahon said. “We are proud to advance our merchandisers to better meet the needs of our customers, helping them boost impulse sales while reducing food waste.”

Effective immediately, orders placed on the 36” width models—countertop and floor-standing—will include top heat. The 24” and 48” models will be available with top heat later this year.

For more information on Alto-Shaam’s full range of merchandisers and food display solutions, visit: https://www.alto-shaam.com/en/products/merchandisers-display-cases