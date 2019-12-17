Alto-Shaam’s Longest Serving Chef Retires

Chef Nic Tsikis, known to many in the industry and certainly within the business as ‘Mr Alto-Shaam’, has announced his retirement after more than 30 years at the company.

Nic joined Alto-Shaam in 1990 as International Corporate Executive Chef, responsible for training and demonstrating the value Alto-Shaam equipment adds to partners and customers alike. Besides working as chef at Alto-Shaam’s headquarters in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, he spent more than 200 days a year travelling to customers across the world.

Speaking on his retirement, Nic said: “Working at Alto-Shaam has been fantastic and I have loved every second of it. The role has given me the opportunity to travel the world and learn so much about other cultures and cooking styles. Training and educating our customers on how to improve quality and maximise our award-winning equipment has been a great pleasure. I will miss it and all of the Alto-Shaam family who make it such a great place to work.”

Alto-Shaam President Steve Maahs paid tribute to Nic: “Well-respected and handpicked by my father 30 years ago, Nic has played a pivotal role in our international growth as a business. Nic is the go-to man for equipment training, troubleshooting and recipe innovation. His knowledge, guidance and presence both in and out of the kitchen will be greatly missed.

“I would like to wish Nic all the very best in his retirement, it has been a great honour to know and work with him. He will always have a home here at Alto-Shaam.”