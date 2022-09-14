Alto-Shaam’s Senior VP to Retire after 35 Years, Successor Appointed

Following a 35-year career within the foodservice industry, Jack Scott, Alto-Shaam Senior Vice President of General Market Sales is to retire at the end of 2022.

Jack began his industry career in 1987—introducing Alto-Shaam products in Australia and the Pacific Rim while working for a distributor. In 1998, he returned to the United States as Alto-Shaam’s National Accounts Manager and Western Regional Sales Manager, while maintaining leadership of the Australia and Pacific Rim market. He then advanced to National Sales Manager before being promoted to his current role.

“Jack has dedicated decades of outstanding service and leadership to Alto-Shaam and the industry,” said Steve Maahs, President, and Chief Operating Officer at Alto-Shaam. “His strategic leadership has not only positively impacted the growth of the industry and Alto-Shaam, but also so many of us who have been lucky to work with him, as the true friend and partner he is.”

Jack served as a prominent industry professional throughout his career, working with many industry leaders in organizations such as FCSI, AHF, MAFSI and FEDA. Scott’s achievements include: FCSI Board of Trustees Worldwide, FCSI Board of Trustees for the America’s Division, FCSI Board of Directors Education Foundation, FCSI Conference Planning Committee and founding member of the AHF Board of Directors, Southern California Chapter. He is also a NAFES-certified CFSP professional, one of the first to be accredited in Australia.

“It’s been an honor to dedicate my career to Alto-Shaam and this industry,” Scott said on his retirement. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of not only my general market sales team, but also my Alto-Shaam colleagues around the world. With heightened focus on the challenges and needs of operators, I know that Alto-Shaam will only continue to thrive and push the limits of what is possible for our industry.”

Succeeding Jack in the role of Senior VP of General Market Sales, Alto-Shaam has hired Matt Webber to begin on Monday, September 19. The pair will work closely together through to the end of December to ensure a seamless transition.

With more than 15 years of commercial appliance and sales leadership experience, Matt will lead and manage Alto-Shaam’s general market sales team in the successful execution of strategic objectives and growth targets. He will plan, direct and coordinate the team in developing strong value-based relationships with customers, manufacturer’s representatives and dealer partners.

Matt will report directly to Lucy McQuillan, Chief Commercial Officer. “I am very pleased to welcome Matt to the Alto-Shaam family,” McQuillan said. “He joins us with a wealth of sales leadership experience within and outside of the foodservice industry and a proven track record of successfully leading sales teams.”