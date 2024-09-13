Amazon Fresh Introduces New Grocery Savings for Prime Members

Now, Prime members can save big with even more exclusive savings on over 3,000 essential grocery items from Amazon Fresh, including 10% off on 1,700+ products from Amazon private-label brands; 25% off 1,200+ grocery and household items from top brands; and 50% off select grocery favorites that rotate weekly

SEATTLE — Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced new, exclusive discounts for Prime members shopping in-store and online at Amazon Fresh; a new private-label brand that offers great value for all customers; and enhancements to the online experience that make it easier for customers to shop for groceries from Amazon Fresh.

“We’re always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers,” said Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh. “With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it’s now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh—whether you’re browsing the aisles or filling your online cart.”

Introducing enhanced Prime Savings

Amazon is rolling out a significant expansion of its exclusive Prime savings program at Amazon Fresh, both in-store and online, offering greater savings on more than 3,000 grocery items for Prime members—far beyond the hundreds of items at 10% off previously made available at Amazon Fresh.

This new offer of exclusive Prime savings on 3,000 or more items includes:

Up to 50% off eight to 15 grocery favorites that rotate each week, including fresh produce, protein, and pantry staples.

More than 1,200 rotating Prime-exclusive grocery items and household favorites from top brands 25% off.

Over 1,700 products from Amazon private-label brands always 10% off—including Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Kitchen, 365 by Whole Foods Market, Happy Belly, and the company’s newest offering, Amazon Saver.

From fresh produce, proteins and frozen food to beverages, snacks, pastas, and more, Prime members can now save on even more grocery items from Amazon Fresh. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime.

Introducing Amazon Saver

Customers love the value they get from Amazon Fresh private-label brands, and that’s why the company is introducing Amazon Saver, its new no-frills brand that will help grocery budgets go further. From crackers and cookies to canned fruit and condiments, Amazon Saver offers affordable grocery essentials at a great value both in-store and online. Most Amazon Saver items are priced under $5, and Prime members can get an additional 10% off these products.

Amazon Saver complements the company’s selection of private-label brands, designed to provide the best value for a range of grocery products—ultimately helping customers make the most of their grocery budget. Amazon has started to roll this new private label out with several products and will add more than 100 items to the Amazon Saver selection over time.

Introducing a better online shopping experience

As it does with its physical stores, Amazon continues to make improvements to its Amazon Fresh online shopping experience to bring the convenience and familiarity of shopping at one of its neighborhood grocery stores right to customers’ devices. The company has simplified the storefront to create a clean, intuitive browsing experience focused on customers’ needs—whether they’re looking to quickly restock grocery essentials or leisurely fill their carts with new discoveries.

The Amazon Fresh storefront provides quick access to shopping tools that can be tailored for each customer, such as Amazon’s repeat items feature, which saves customers time building their grocery carts by allowing them to select frequently purchased items to automatically add to their carts. Customers also can use recurring reservations, which allows them to set their preferred day and time windows for weekly grocery pickup and delivery. Amazon also has created intuitive shopping zones that group products by theme—from can’t-miss weekly and exclusive Prime member deals and seasonal favorites, to dedicated digital aisles that let customers browse a broad assortment of grocery items by category. The new navigation makes it easy to hop between categories aisle-by-aisle with a simple click, replicating the physical shopping journey in store.

Effortless grocery shopping with Amazon

Amazon Fresh wants to make grocery shopping as easy and enjoyable as possible. The company provides all customers shopping online the option of picking up their groceries for free at one of our Amazon Fresh locations or having those grocery items delivered right to their doorsteps. Customers can view grocery and delivery pickup options by visiting amazon.com/fresh.

In addition to exclusive deals, Prime members in more than 3,500 cities and towns across the U.S. have access to unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and local grocery and specialty retailers in the U.S. with a $9.99 monthly or $99.99 yearly grocery delivery subscription—a benefit that pays for itself in as little as one delivery order per month. Eligible Prime members also can earn unlimited 5% back on their purchases when using a Prime Visa online at Amazon.com, or when shopping online or in-store at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market.

Amazon is continually innovating to provide customers with great selection, value, and convenience for groceries and Everyday Essentials, both online and in physical stores. With its portfolio of offerings, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go, Amazon offers a broad range of brands and shopping options for all customers—with extra benefits for Prime members. In addition to its own stores, Amazon partners with grocery and specialty retailers globally, enabling customers to order delivery from their favorite stores through Amazon’s website at amazon.com/grocery.

About Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., we offer more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of the most popular products available with Same Day or One-Day Delivery. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults ages 18-24 can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.