Amazon Fresh Opens in Naperville

Amazon Fresh, the e-commerce giant’s budding chain of physical grocery stores, is set to open Thursday in Naperville, the first of four stores the company is planning in the Chicago area.

The high-tech shopping experience will include the option to use Dash Carts, which use cameras, sensors and scales to identify the items selected and ring them up, allowing customers to skip the checkout line. Terminals outfitted with voice-enabled Alexa, Amazon’s personal assistant technology, will help shoppers locate products and offer recipe suggestions.

The 35,000-square-foot Naperville store, at 3116 S. Route 59, is the fifth Amazon Fresh store nationwide and the first outside of California. Amazon has been using the space since July to fulfill online grocery orders.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CHICAGO TRIBUNE