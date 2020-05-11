Amazon Has Quietly Started a Free Delivery Service for Restaurants Housed in its Buildings

Some downtown restaurants have an unexpected option for third-party delivery. Amazon is quietly running an ad hoc free restaurant delivery service using drivers and vehicles that are no longer shuttling its corporate employees around during the stay-at-home order.

So far, the pilot program has only been made available for restaurants housed in Amazon buildings, such as the Middle Eastern fast casual restaurant Mamnoon Street and Korean-Hawaiian taco specialist Marination. Mamnoon Street owner Wassef Hanoun tells Eater Seattle the service could be helpful in cutting down costs, although it’s still in its early stages and there’s a “learning curve” with the drivers, some of whom have never delivered food before. Marination co-owner Kamala Saxton says the restaurant received a survey about the delivery service via email, but did not sign on yet. As she continues to formulate a plan for the chain, Saxton will weigh Amazon as a delivery option. “At this point we will consider anything that might make sense to meet our guests needs while keeping our staff and guest as safe as possible,” she says.

