Amazon Introduces Dash Cart, Essentially An Amazon Go Store On Wheels

Amazon just reinvented the lowly shopping cart.

The company on Tuesday unveiled the Amazon Dash Cart, which is infused with weight sensors and cameras that allow it to scan your items as you’re placing them in the cart so you can skip the checkout line.

The concept is kind of like a compact version of Amazon Go, a whole store that does away with the checkout experience by using hundreds of cameras on the ceiling to let customers pick up whatever items they want and walk out.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNET