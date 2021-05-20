Amazon rebrands Amazon Go Grocery to Amazon Fresh, closes Seattle-area store near Microsoft HQ

The news: Amazon is renaming its Amazon Go Grocery brand to “Amazon Fresh” and closing its Amazon Go Grocery store in Redmond, Wash., near Microsoft’s headquarters, GeekWire has learned. The other Amazon Go Grocery store in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will remain open and be called “Amazon Fresh.”

Why it matters: Amazon made it a little confusing to track its various new grocery options — Amazon Go, Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Fresh grocery stores, Amazon Fresh delivery, Whole Foods delivery, Prime Now delivery, etc. This simplifies the array of offerings a bit.

Amazon Go Grocery launched in February 2020 as a larger version of the company’s cashierless Amazon Go convenience stores. The Redmond location opened in September with a new hot food section.

