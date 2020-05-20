Amazon Said to be Eyeing Further Fairway Supermarket Locations in N.Y. Area

Amazon is once again on the prowl for stores owned by bankrupt grocer Fairway Market, the New York Post reported having learned.

After forking over $1.5 million for two of Fairway’s grocery stores in March, the online shopping giant has been kicking the tires at other Fairway locations, including in the Douglaston neighborhood of Queens, in the Long Island town of Westbury and in Harlem, sources were quoted as having told the New York Post.

“Amazon is sniffing around, but nobody knows what their intentions are or what they are doing with the stores they bought,” an owner of an available Fairway store reportedly said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Marketwatch