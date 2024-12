ROME – Amazon (AMZN.O) said on it had successfully completed an initial test of using delivery drones in Italy, the first European country where the e-commerce giant plans to introduce the service.

The test was carried in San Salvo, a town in the central Abruzzo region.

“The company continues to work with Italian authorities to meet all the requirements needed to launch the service next year,” Amazon said.

