Amazon Takes on Britain’s Tesco with Price Match Scheme

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) – Amazon (AMZN.O), seeking an edge amid a deteriorating cost of living crisis, will match UK grocery market leader Tesco’s (TSCO.L) prices on hundreds of products, it said on Monday.

The new scheme from Amazon Fresh, which delivers groceries to Amazon Prime members, will match its prices to Tesco Clubcard deals on everyday items, including meat and fish.

“We know that our customers are looking for ways to save on their weekly grocery shopping,” Russell Jones, Amazon Fresh director said.

