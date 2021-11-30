Amazon to Open First Grocery Stores in Massachusetts, New England

WCVB Retail & FoodService November 30, 2021

SAUGUS, Mass. — Amazon, the online e-commerce behemoth that delivers millions of packages to New England homes each day, is set open its first grocery stores to Massachusetts.

The Boston Business Journal reports that Amazon Fresh will open its first New England location on Route 1 in Saugus, a location that was formerly home to a Big Y grocery store.

Amazon would not comment about the pending store opening. The business journal citied Saugus town officials in the report.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WCVB

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

EBT and Prime Membership for Lower-Income Consumers Expands Amazon’s Competition with Walmart and Other Retailers, reports Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts Retail & FoodService November 18, 2019

Two years ago Amazon began offering discounted Prime membership to anyone with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, charging a monthly fee of $5.99 (instead of $10.99), and eschewing an annual fee altogether, making it easier for lower-income consumers to enjoy membership benefits.