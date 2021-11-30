Amazon to Open First Grocery Stores in Massachusetts, New England

SAUGUS, Mass. — Amazon, the online e-commerce behemoth that delivers millions of packages to New England homes each day, is set open its first grocery stores to Massachusetts.

The Boston Business Journal reports that Amazon Fresh will open its first New England location on Route 1 in Saugus, a location that was formerly home to a Big Y grocery store.

Amazon would not comment about the pending store opening. The business journal citied Saugus town officials in the report.

