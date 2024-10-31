Amazon’s Top Grocery Exec Departs for Wonder, Marc Lore’s Celebrity-Chef Restaurant Startup

Tony Hoggett, a top executive at Amazon who was brought in three years ago to run the e-commerce giant’s brick-and-mortar division, including its grocery stores, has agreed to join the delivery-focused restaurant chain Wonder as its chief operating officer.

New York City–based Wonder is run by serial entrepreneur Marc Lore and operates 27 fast-casual restaurants in the northeast that offer around two dozen different cuisines or menus to diners out of a single location. The company has partnered with renowned chefs like Bobby Flay and Marcus Samuelsson to sell versions of their signature dishes, from high-end steak to fried chicken sandwiches, to customers who predominantly order from the food-hall-style restaurant for takeout or delivery.

