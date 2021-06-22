Americans are Dining Out Again. Target Wants to Lure Them to the Grocery Aisle With Deals

Electronics, toys and food?

As Target kicks off a rival sales event to go head-to-head with Amazon Prime Day, the big-box retailer is spotlighting its grocery department. It is adding discounts and promotions to nudge customers toward its aisles of cereal, meat and soda.

Target rolled out Deal Days to compete with Prime Day in 2019, but this will be the first time Target is using the event to promote groceries. Its discounts will span Sunday through Tuesday — a day longer than the e-commerce giant’s event.

It’s likely that Target sees the grocery category differently these days. Groceries were a key reason why Target’s sales soared and its market share grew during the pandemic. As people hunkered down at home, dinner ingredients, pantry staples and snacks drove trips to the store. Target got a head start in the early months of the health crisis, as it kept its doors open through lockdowns as an essential retailer. When rival stores reopened, Target still drew in shoppers with its variety of merchandise from eggs to workout tops as people consolidated trips and filled up bigger baskets.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC