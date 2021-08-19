An Important Message From the NGA Show Regarding Updated Safety Procedures

We are excited about the upcoming in-person NGA Show and wanted to share some recent updates with you regarding the upcoming 2021 NGA Show.

A year and half ago, our nation was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, causing fear and panic across the nation, but in that darkness the food industry was a bright light. You did what was needed to keep your employees and customers safe while ensuring that the food supply chain, from manufacturing to distribution to retail, never broke. And you did all of this well ahead of government mandates.

As we look ahead to the 2021 NGA Show, we will continue that leadership by implementing additional protocols to help ensure we will have one of the most successful NGA Shows yet. We thank you all for your support and appreciate those who have reached out to provide us with feedback as we prepare to get back in person.

NGA’s Board of Directors recently unanimously approved the following requirements that will be in effect for the 2021 NGA Show:

Face coverings, currently mandated by Las Vegas government, will be required indoors for all participants and vendors. We will have ample face masks available for participants, but we encourage you to wear one that has your company’s branding on it!

All participants, staff and vendors must show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 OR show a negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours from the event. Testing services will be available on site.

show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 show a negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours from the event. Testing services will be available on site. Paris / Bally’s has instituted extensive cleaning and sanitation protocols throughout our event, along with numerous hand sanitizing stations.

Most importantly: If you feel sick, please do not attend any events.

We are very encouraged by continued strong registrations and hotel bookings, along with a sold-out EXPO floor. Independent grocers are excited to come together again in person to network, learn and invest in services, products and technology to grow their businesses.

Just as each of you has played a part in leading the food industry during this pandemic, we are committed to doing our part to ensure our industry can come together safely in person September 19-21 and have a successful NGA Show!

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to reach out, and we’re looking forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!



-The NGA Show Team