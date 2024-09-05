Announcing New Feature of SIMBA Traceability: One-Step Receiving Process By Scanning Existing Barcode Label

Dynamic Systems, Inc. Retail & FoodService September 5, 2024

Kirkland, WA — Dynamic Systems, Inc., a Kirkland, Washington software developer specializing in solutions for Fresh Food Processors, launches a new feature for SIMBA, the application that provides production and inventory tracking and traceability reporting using barcode technology. 

Reduce Time at Receiving  

The SIMBA software application records inventory from receiving through production, storage and shipping. The first step for a processor or distributor is to receive the new product into raw materials inventory.  For companies that receive cartons that are labeled with a GS1 barcode, the new receiving feature reduces the receiving steps to one scan

SIMBA’s database is automatically populated with the information that is tied to the GS1 code.  What this means for the company is less time spent at the receiving dock, faster recognition of raw materials for production, and error-free inventory data.

SIMBA is the fast, accurate way to track production and inventory. The software is designed specifically for seafood and meat processors and replaces paper and pen data recording with fast touch screen and barcode data entry.  Few if any changes to the current process are required. 

The solution works well for both companies that process in bulk and those that “make to order”.  All product is tracked in detail from receiving to shipping, including product features and attributes (size, color, cut, etc.)  The solution provides integration to scales for automatic weight recording.

Results

Key results from implementing the SIMBA system include increased productivity; the ability to get accurate production and inventory reports; full end-to-end traceability; elimination of duplicate data entry and reporting at time of shipping, all in real-time.  

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

ReposiTrak and National Grocers Association Team Up to Offer Free and Quick Set-Up for Food Traceability Network

ReposiTrak Retail & FoodService November 4, 2022

ReposiTrak, a major provider of supply chain, food safety and supplier management technology solutions, is waiving the $2,000 setup fee for food suppliers connecting to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. The Network, which is the focus of the recently announced partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA), is the easiest way for suppliers and their wholesaler and retailer customers to share traceability data that will be required by a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rule for high-risk foods, scheduled to be issued this month.