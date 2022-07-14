App8 Leads the Digital Transformation of Foodservice With New Service Plan

OTTAWA, CANADA – App8 is formally upgrading its service model following its emergence as a leader in the foodservice ordering space. The company, which produces a contactless dining and omnichannel ordering solution, will formally launch their new service package, called Order Anywhere, this summer.

Previously, App8 offered multiple service packages that correlated with specific services a restaurant may wish to offer. Now, App8 has combined these services into one package, making it easier for foodservice brands to reap the benefits of what App8 has to offer.

The foodservice industry has undergone a major digital transformation over the past two years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the consumer shift to digital dining. Not only do guests expect the ability to use their own devices to browse, order, and pay, but in many cases, they will demand it. Traditional dine-in establishments are struggling to find their place in this new era while dealing with staffing challenges, high service fees and inefficient operations. These recent problems can all be addressed by modern digital dining tools.

Fortunately, App8’s Order Anywhere service emerges as a matured, digital ordering solution working with some of the top foodservice and entertainment brands in North America. The service provides everything an establishment needs to offer an exceptional digital dining experience no matter where their guests are ordering from. It can easily scale from a few locations to a few hundred due to its centrally managed menus and operations. And the best part? App8’s service requires no extra signup or download steps.

A handful of modern foodservice brands have begun adopting digital solutions, but most of the industry is lagging behind because of a plethora of solutions and its understanding of digital dining best practices. Selecting the right solution amongst all of the available options can be challenging as many of them have not been tested in a post-pandemic setting.

What sets App8 apart is its extensive integration with point of sale (POS) systems and its commitment to working with existing service flows. No establishment wants to put another device on the counter or run its employees through a training seminar. App8’s service keeps the POS as the source of truth and requires little to no training or service changes.

“This is the beginning of a new era for the foodservice and entertainment industries where change has traditionally been very slow. Omnichannel digital dining is no longer a nice-to-have, but a key requirement for modern brands,” says Elias Hage, CEO and co-founder of App8. “Our service acts as a bridge, enabling restaurants to lean on their existing service flows while removing points of friction with modern tools.”

The ripple effects of the pandemic are still challenging the foodservice industry as restaurants begin reopening for what should be the first busy summer season in two years. App8 is here to guide establishments through this latest round of pandemic-fueled challenges like employee shortages, high operating costs, and digital dining availability. Offering a robust and scalable dine-in experience for chain brands with a versatile range of integrations, App8 has established itself as a new authority in the digital dining market across the United States and Canada.

ABOUT APP8

App8 is a leading omnichannel ordering solution for foodservice brands that enables guests to view digital menus, order dine-in, pickup, or delivery, and pay for their meals, all from their own smartphones. App8 works with some of the top restaurant and entertainment brands in North America to deliver value beyond contactless transactions with guest feedback, advanced reporting, and actionable insights.

ABOUT APP8’s ORDER ANYWHERE PLAN

App8’s primary service, the Order Anywhere plan, allows foodservice brands to introduce an omnichannel digital ordering system into their business. As a result, guests can access digital menus to order and pay, whether for dine-in, pickup, delivery, or in a concourse setting. Plan highlights include:

> All-in-one omnichannel guest ordering under one plan

> POS and other third party integrations

> Centrally managed menus and scalability across multiple locations

App8 will share more information about the Order Anywhere plan in the coming weeks. For more information on App8, please visit app8solutions.com.