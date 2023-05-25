Aramark Chefs Earn Distinguished CIA ProChef Certification

PHILADELPHIA–Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the largest U.S.-based food service company, is pleased to announce 26 chefs from its Collegiate Hospitality group have graduated from the prestigious CIA ProChef® certification, a training and professional development program from CIA Consulting, a division of The Culinary Institute of America. The graduating chefs drive Aramark’s culinary programs and create the menus served at colleges and universities across the United States.

“Training and professional development are key to attracting and retaining top talent,” said Chef David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting. “Earning ProChef certification from the CIA provides these chefs a benchmark of their accomplishments. We applaud their dedication to their craft and Aramark’s support and commitment to staff development.”

The program features three levels of intensive training with ProChef III being the highest, most prestigious designation. The training includes a comprehensive professional development and culinary proficiency program that measures a chef’s core culinary, managerial, and financial acumen, including each graduate’s skill in flavor development, proper cooking methods, dish profile, and authenticity, plating, use of ingredients, and sanitation.

“The culinary expertise shared by our higher education team is a great point of pride,” said Jack Donovan, President and CEO of Aramark’s Collegiate Hospitality business. “We applaud our incredible chefs for their dedication to continual learning and to culinary evolution that delights our communities. This commitment is foundational to the hospitality experience on campus.”

The ProChef certification program was created to provide hands-on skill validation, recognize professional achievement, and give knowledge and credentials to advance the careers of participating chefs. Nearly 300 Aramark chefs have received ProChef certification since Aramark first enrolled in the program in 2008.

The following Aramark chefs recently received their ProChef II or ProChef III Certification:

ProChef Level III:

Andrew Kirtz – St Bonaventure

Ben Maiorano – NE Region

Christian Chiron – UNC Chapel Hill

David Mason – University of Virginia

Gerald Bogdan – University of Scranton

James Duran – Eastern Kentucky University

Johnathan White – UNC Wilmington

Joshua Brigman – Austin College

Michael McCutcheon – Regis College

Quentin Tacker – University of Dallas

ProChef Level II:

Blake Ingram – Western Washington University

Boeing Koo – East Region

Brian Miller – Auburn University

Carter Layne – James Madison University

Cody Combs – University of Louisville

David Hughes – Western Carolina University

Jacob Helsabeck – Regional Operations Mid-Atlantic

Jarvis Napier – Mercer University

Jeffery Stone – Umass Lowell

Jorge Villarreal – Baylor University

Joseph Wangerow – James Madison University

Kevin Liggett – Eastern Kentucky University

Kyle Pafford – Clemson University

Michael Brainard – University of Mississippi

Tyrell Langhorne – University of Kentucky

Tyler Murray – University of Kentucky

