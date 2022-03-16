Aramark Chefs Graduate From the Culinary Institute of America’s Prestigious ProChef Certification Program

PHILADELPHIA–Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the largest U.S.-based food service company, is pleased to announce the graduation of 12 chefs from the prestigious ProChef® certification program at The Culinary Institute of America (CIA). The graduating chefs oversee Aramark’s culinary programs and create the menus served at colleges, universities, and school districts across the United States.

“Now more than ever, training and professional development are key to attracting and retaining top talent,” said Chef David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting. “Earning ProChef certification from the CIA provides these chefs a benchmark of their accomplishments. We applaud their dedication to their craft and Aramark’s support and commitment to staff development.”

The ProChef certification program is a three-tiered, comprehensive professional development and culinary proficiency program. The certification measures a chef’s core culinary, managerial, and financial acumen, including each graduate’s skill in flavor development, proper cooking methods, dish profile, and authenticity, plating, use of ingredients, and sanitation. More than 275 Aramark chefs have received ProChef certification since Aramark first enrolled in the ProChef program in 2008.

“Aramark is extremely proud of our collaboration with The Culinary Institute of America and of the achievement our chefs have attained through the ProChef certification program,” said Marc Bruno, Aramark Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Food & Facilities. “Our chefs fuel our hospitality culture and brand. We applaud these talented chefs on this great culinary accomplishment and thank them for their tireless dedication to their craft.”

CIA created the ProChef certification program to provide hands-on skill validation, recognize professional achievement, and give knowledge and credentials to advance chefs’ careers. The program features three levels of intensive training with ProChef III being the highest, most prestigious designation. Certification from the CIA provides the ultimate stamp of approval in the culinary world.

The following Aramark chefs received their ProChef II certification this year:

Alicia Rivera – Lewisville School District

Andrew Cook – Auburn University

Brittani Ratcliff – Morehead State University

Cameron Reagan – University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Craig DiBattista – Manhattan College

Elizabeth Sudol – University of South Carolina

James Todaro – Georgian Court University

Joe Braden – University of California Irvine

Jonathan Torok – University of Cincinnati

Joshua Jackson – Middle Tennessee State University

Luke Holbrook – Hospitality Enablement, Aramark Corporate

Vivian Byrd – Spellman College

In addition to receiving ProChef II certification, Alicia Rivera, Brittani Ratcliff, and Vivian Byrd were also recently featured in Aramark’s Chef Spotlight program, which celebrates the diversity of the company’s culinary talent and recognizes the chefs who have had an impact on the organization and its guests. These tastemakers are honored by having their recipes and inspiring stories shared in the locations Aramark serves and on social media.

Rooted in service and united by its purpose, Aramark strives to do great things for its people, partners, communities, and the planet. Aramark’s commitment to people is a core part of the company’s sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well. Building on current work, Aramark continues to help people develop careers and livelihoods; access, choose and prepare healthy food; and grow communities, businesses, and local economies.

About The Culinary Institute of America:

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality, the private, not-for-profit college offers bachelor’s, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The CIA’s School of Graduate and Professional Studies offers master’s degrees in sustainable food systems, food business, and wine and beverage management, as well as executive education and certificate programs. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry, and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.