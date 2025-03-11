Aramark Collegiate Hospitality Launches ‘Bites That Do It Right’ Recipes to Encourage Student Wellness

New items to debut in March to celebrate National Nutrition Month®

PHILADELPHIA — Aramark Collegiate Hospitality is launching its Bites That Do It Right™ recipes during March’s National Nutrition Month® to support college students with a variety of easy-to-prepare, healthy foods as part of Aramark’s Take 15 program designed to help college students refuel with healthier snack choices and take 15 minutes for themselves throughout the day.

“Many college students feel stressed and overwhelmed,” said Brandi Heatherly, Collegiate Hospitality’s Health and Wellness Council lead and Performance Excellence Vice President. “Bites That Do It Right encourages them to take a break and enjoy nutritious snacks that support their health and well-being. Our goal is to make students more self-sufficient and aware of the foods they can prepare on their own.”

In a 2024 survey, Deloitte found that 40% of Gen Z feel stressed or anxious most of the time. Aramark’s Dining Styles Survey 2024 revealed that nearly 40% of participating students say that “Mindful Eating” is one of the most important factors in their mental well-being. Additionally, 60% of students surveyed prefer healthy food options, and 59% want fresh food options. Bites That Do It Right helps to address these needs by offering convenient, nutritious snacks that support students’ health and well-being.

The recipes featured in Bites That Do It Right are a collaboration among Aramark Collegiate Hospitality’s Registered Dietitians, culinarians, and marketers, and the concept was named by Aramark’s Collegiate Hospitality’s Council of Student Advisors. Each recipe uses limited ingredients and short preparation time, making them accessible and convenient for students.

Chef Masa Yamashita, Regional Culinary Director and part of the Bites That Do It Right development team noted, “We designed these recipes using readily available ingredients and made sure that none of them need an oven or stove, allowing students to make these on campus.”

The Bites That Do It Right

Energy Bites: Oatmeal-based bites that don’t require any cooking, and are available in flavors including chocolate, pumpkin spice, and banana.

Oatmeal-based bites that don’t require any cooking, and are available in flavors including chocolate, pumpkin spice, and banana. Overnight Oats: A popular breakfast and snack option, customizable for different dietary needs and preferences, with flavors such as apple cranberry, pear pecan, and pineapple.

A popular breakfast and snack option, customizable for different dietary needs and preferences, with flavors such as apple cranberry, pear pecan, and pineapple. Fruit Smoothies: Easy-to-make smoothies that incorporate a variety of fruits and vegetables, available in flavors including chocolate strawberry, raspberry peach, and watermelon strawberry.

To celebrate National Nutrition Month® in March, Aramark Collegiate campuses across the country will hold campus pop-up events featuring samples of these nutritious snacks, such as Sunflower Butter Chocolate Energy Bites, Blueberry-Banana Smoothies, and Strawberry Overnight Oats.

During the celebration, Aramark’s campus dietitians and managers will meet with students, dining programs will host giveaways and Take 15 events, and hospitality social media accounts will share Take 15 tips. These campus events aim to engage students and provide them with hands-on experience in enjoying healthful foods and learning about lifestyle practices to enhance their well-being.

