Aramark Higher Education Encourages Students to TAKE15

PHILADELPHIA -To coincide with World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2021, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is launching its college and university focused TAKE15 program (#TAKE15, #TAKEYOUR15). This new health and wellness program is based on Aramark International’s annual TAKE15 initiative which originated in the U.K. TAKE15 is being launched in the U.S. to encourage college and university students to take 15 minutes away from their study or work environment to unwind and recover from stress.

As part of Aramark’s Feed Your Potential 365 health engagementcampaign, the goal of the TAKE15 program is to help encourage positive mental wellbeing in student’s study and work environments with a focus on mindfulness. Students will be reminded of ways to do this through digital and in-unit promotions including social and blog content, printed and digital location signage, as well as interactive engagement activities. The three pillars informing the program include mindful eating, activity and exercise, and relaxation. These pillars will also allow for cross promotion of events already planned and sponsored by the college or university.

“Emotional wellbeing is an integral and essential component of holistic health, which makes the TAKE15 program more important than ever,” said Jenna Brott, Aramark Registered Dietitian. “Stress was a major factor before the pandemic for students, and COVID-19 has resulted in many of us having to completely change the way we live, work, and interact with each other. The TAKE15 program will serve to nourish the whole person.”

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 80% of students report feeling stressed sometimes or often. College students experience stress related to changes in lifestyle, increased workload, new responsibilities, and interpersonal relationships. In January 2021, the American Heart Association, which Aramark supports through the Healthy for Life®initiative, published a scientific statement confirming that mental well-being is important for overall health and heart disease prevention and treatment. The American Heart Association specifically references mindfulness as a way to reduce stress, increase compassion, and foster higher levels of wellbeing.

Additionally, broad research has shown benefits associated with rest. Taking breaks can reduce stress, improve memory, boost energy, improve overall health, and enhance performance and creativity. The TAKE15 program includes an extensive toolkit with turn-key activation solutions for accounts to execute in various ways to support the mental and emotional wellbeing of everyone on campus.

TAKE15’s toolkit has been created to encourage 15-minute breaks, activities, and practices that are encompassed within three pillars associated with improving mental and emotional wellbeing.

MINDFUL EATING: Mindful eating is rooted in the practice of mindfulness, which is about consciously staying in the moment. This experience works on a psychological and emotional level to attain a healthy relationship with food, to create a healthful mental and emotional balance. It’s based on the five senses and explores the impact of sight, smell, taste, textures, and sounds on food choices.

ACTIVITY: Keeping active helps protect both physical and mental health. Physical activity releases chemicals in the brain that makes people feel good—boosting self-esteem, helping concentration, as well as sleeping, looking, and feeling better.

RELAXATION: An important part of relaxing is reconnecting with the body and the sensations it experiences. Meditation can give a sense of calm, peace and balance that can benefit both emotional wellbeing and overall health. Breathing exercises and restorative activities also contribute to relaxation.

“Aramark is more than a food service provider; we are an integrated hospitality partner,” said Jack Donovan, CEO of Aramark Higher Education. “The toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on all of us is staggering, and we want to encourage our community, particularly our students, to take the time—even if just 15 minutes a day—to focus on their own wellbeing and to prioritize the daily small actions each person can take that will reap large health benefits.”

