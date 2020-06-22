Aramark & Jefferson Health Launch EverSafe OS Mobile App

PHILADELPHIA- As restrictions ease throughout the country, the continued threat of COVID-19 requires businesses and organizations to focus more than ever on providing clean and safe environments for employees, clients, customers, patients and guests. To assist operators with their safe reopening and continued operation, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, and Jefferson Health, a leading expert in public health, today announced the launch of EverSafe™OS, a workplace safety digital product that offers a suite of simple, streamlined tools and resources for businesses and organizations, to empower employees and customers with confidence in their safety.

This proprietary web-based service and mobile app, available in both the Android and Apple stores, is designed for small- and medium-sized businesses, such as restaurants and retailers, where reopening safely is a critical concern and additional guidance to do so is needed.

“Given the challenges that businesses and organizations around the globe face in light of COVID-19, EverSafe OS can help support their efforts to approach this new normal with proven insights, information and tools for a safe and successful reopening,” said Marc Bruno, Aramark Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Food & Facilities. “By packaging Aramark’s world-class safety standards and operational excellence best practices with Jefferson Health’s expertise in infection prevention and improving health, EverSafe OS will enable users to develop a plan, assess and mitigate risks, make sound decisions, and sustain change.”

“Safety has become the gateway to commerce,” said Jonathan L. Gleason, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer for Jefferson Health. “EverSafe OS was created to bring our combined expertise to bear for the many businesses that are seeking a safe pathway forward. We will help them navigate the journey toward their new normal.”

EverSafe OS provides businesses and organizations with:

Trusted Information: Supplies data and recommendations from industry leaders that is responsive to evolving conditions and current guidelines Timely & Clear Decision Making: Eliminates the need to navigate through frequently changing, often complex information and supports sound, productive decisions Effective & Sustainable Execution: Provides critical operational and communication tools in a clear, user-friendly format to simplify safe reopening and drive the right behaviors

EverSafe OS utilizes Aramark’s recently introduced EverSafe platform that supports the safe reopening and sustainable management of client locations around the world. Developed in partnership with Jefferson Health, and in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), EverSafe embodies Aramark’s long-standing commitment to safety and deep operational expertise across the Company.

The EverSafe OS app is a subscription service available to individual businesses and organizations. For more information, visit www.EverSafeOS.com.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 280,000 team members deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson’s dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 14 hospitals (seven are Magnet®-designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence), more than 40 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. For 2019-2020, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals is ranked among the nation’s best hospitals in eight specialities by U.S. News & World Report. Jefferson Health’s mission is to improve the lives of patients in the communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable, compassionate care.