Aramark Launches Chef Spotlight to Celebrate Diverse Culinary Talent

PHILADELPHIA — Aramark, the largest U.S.-based food service company, today launched Chef Spotlight, a program that celebrates the diverse culinary talent within the Company and spotlights the chefs who have had an impact on the organization and its guests. These tastemakers will be honored by having their recipes, and the stories that inspired them, shared in the locations Aramark serves.

“Culinary excellence powers Aramark’s hospitality experience and drives our diverse culinary talent to channel their passion for food, culture and heritage, to make dishes that span continents,” said Heidi Hogan, who leads Aramark’s Culinary Development Team. “Chef Spotlight celebrates our chefs, and everything they bring to the table, and helps us identify and deliver unique offerings that exceed the expectations of our global consumers.”

“Aramark is committed to developing a diverse and inclusive culinary community. When we create a culture that incorporates varied experiences, backgrounds and knowledge, we develop offerings that reflect the diverse groups and communities we serve,” said Ash Hanson, Aramark’s Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer. “Food unites us all and we’re looking forward to celebrating these chefs and sharing their unique stories as part of our Chef Spotlight program.”

As part of Chef Spotlight, Aramark’s Culinary Development Team will collaborate with the Company’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to develop the programming and select the recipes that will be featured. Aramark’s ERGs, voluntary, employee-led groups made up of individuals who come together based on common interests, backgrounds or demographic factors such as gender, race or ethnicity, include: Aramark Impacto (Hispanic/Latino), Aramark Pride (LGBTQ+), Leaders and Employees of African Descent (LEAD), Aramark Empower (Women), Aramark Rising Sun (Indigenous), Aramark Salute (Veterans), Aramark Synergy (Interfaith), Aramark Thrive (Individuals with Disabilities), Aramark Dietitians and Aramark Young Professionals.

Last year, Aramark created an Executive Diversity Council to provide strategic focus and direction to advance diversity, equity and inclusion among its employees, client partners, customers, suppliers and communities. As part of the Company’s broader 2025 sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., Aramark continues to work to reduce inequity, support and grow local communities, and protect the planet.

About Aramark

