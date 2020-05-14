Aramark Launches EverSafe, a Holistic Platform to Enable the Safe Reopening and Sustainable Management of Client Locations

PHILADELPHIA- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, today unveiled Aramark EverSafe™ to heighten the protection of everyone the Company serves. This multi-dimensional platform, which will support the safe reopening and sustainable management of client locations around the world, reflects Aramark’s deep operational expertise and leverages the full force of its enterprise offering. EverSafe is designed to empower employees, students, patients, customers, and guests to feel more confident and safe, wherever they work, learn, play, explore, recover, and rehabilitate.

Aramark has partnered with Jefferson Health to develop and implement EverSafe. Jefferson is renowned for its regulatory and clinical expertise, as well as its deep understanding in promoting healthy communities through compassionate patient care, education of the health professionals of tomorrow, and advancement of medical innovation. It has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Philadelphia region, leading efforts to combat the existing and future challenges of the novel coronavirus. Its experienced team will provide valuable support with medical and scientific insights for policy and protocol review, data analysis, and exploration of technological and other needed solutions to promote safety in the workplace. As part of the EverSafe initiative, Aramark and Jefferson will continue to engage in a collaborative, learning culture to pilot, assess and implement new service solutions.

EverSafe has been developed in accordance with recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other leading health organizations, and heavily leverages research around society’s expectations, needs, and requirements for transitioning back to the workplace, educational institutions, hospitals, and sports arenas in today’s environment. EverSafe features five distinct pillars:

Embedding good health and hygiene practices to support the safety and wellbeing of employees, customers, and guests. This includes carefully designed process standards, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), health monitoring, and promoting culture and environment to sustain healthy practices.

to support the safety and wellbeing of employees, customers, and guests. This includes carefully designed process standards, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), health monitoring, and promoting culture and environment to sustain healthy practices. Creating appropriate spatial separation practices into operations through visual cues, physical alterations, and other service enhancements while maintaining efficient traffic flow.

into operations through visual cues, physical alterations, and other service enhancements while maintaining efficient traffic flow. Implementing new and enhanced cleaning, sanitation, and disinfecting procedures . This includes new processes, equipment, and cleaning agents, as well as careful assessment of high-risk areas that require special attention.

. This includes new processes, equipment, and cleaning agents, as well as careful assessment of high-risk areas that require special attention. Employing available and emerging technology (such as AI, human-machine interface, infrared, robotics contact tracing, and mobile solutions) to further improve the safety and experience of employees and customers.

(such as AI, human-machine interface, infrared, robotics contact tracing, and mobile solutions) to further improve the safety and experience of employees and customers. Expanding and introducing new service offerings and capabilities with relevant solutions to best meet evolving consumer dining, facilities and other needs.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic developed, we quickly mobilized and deployed our technical resources, partners and vendors to help support those in need,” said John Zillmer, CEO of Aramark. “I am incredibly proud of our people and of this new holistic management platform, which demonstrates our ability to be nimble and innovative in order to meet the needs of our employees, clients, and customers.”

“As we navigate this new environment, our commitment to the health and wellbeing of everyone we serve remains unwavering,” Zillmer added. “We’re especially proud to collaborate with our hometown client partner, Jefferson Health. Jefferson and Aramark share a vision for enhancing an overall culture of safety, and advancing partnership programs that support the health of our communities in the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond.”

“Safety is now every company’s first priority and the gateway to commerce,” said Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, President of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. “This critical collaboration between two Philadelphia institutions will have a global impact in improving lives for Aramark staff, clients and customers.”

Aramark is reconfiguring its traditional service model with innovative solutions, new service methods, and safety protocols. Comprehensive reopening plans build on Aramark’s existing industry-leading food safety and sanitation standards, and are customizable, based on account needs, local government requirements, and client consultation. As conditions, consumer behaviors and regulations change over time, Aramark’s plans will evolve and adapt accordingly – with the consistent goal of delivering world-class services in the safest, most hygienic environments.

For more information on Aramark’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit https://www.aramark.com/Landing-Pages/COVID-19.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK)

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College


