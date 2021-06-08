Aramark Names Debbie Albert Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

PHILADELPHIA–Debbie Albert has been named Aramark’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, reporting to John Zillmer, Aramark CEO. In this role, Albert will lead the Corporate Communications function, delivering integrated communications programs to diverse audiences including clients, employees, and media, while supporting the executive team, business units and functional areas with communications counsel.

“Debbie’s strategic thinking, work ethic, and understanding of our business will be a tremendous asset to the company, especially as we emerge from the pandemic and focus on growth,” said Zillmer. “As a former leader at Aramark, Debbie is well-known across the company and now brings additional outside perspective from managing communications programs for corporations across a variety of industries.”

Albert previously worked at Aramark from 1995 through 2010 and held roles of increasing responsibility in the Corporate Communications department. In 2011, she left to form Albert Communications, a strategic communications and marketing firm serving clients with employee communications, crisis and issues management, press and media relations, and marketing strategy.

With a degree in journalism from The George Washington University, Debbie has extensive experience in television news having worked on the assignment desks at Independent Network News (WPIX) and CNN in Washington, D.C. as well as 6ABC (formerly WPVI-TV) and KYW-TV (now CBS3) in Philadelphia. Earlier in her career, Debbie was the Public Relations Manager at the Spectrum (Philadelphia’s former indoor arena).

“Aramark has been part of my professional DNA for decades,” said Albert. “This management team and the values Aramark stands for are aligned with mine and I look forward to strategically positioning the communications function both internally and externally to help the company reach its business objectives.”

