Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announces New Concessions Menu and Premium Foodservice Offerings for MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO

PHILADELPHIA–In advance of MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the award-winning food and beverage, retail, and facilities services partner of nine MLB stadiums, is announcing a variety of new concession items and premium hospitality services for the second annual event and first MLB at Field of Dreams matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds near Dyersville, Iowa on Aug. 11.

Among the new concessions items are two dishes inspired by local fare in Chicago (Cubs) and Cincinnati (Reds) as well as traditional ballpark favorites with a twist, including:

Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich: braised beef and Giardiniera on French bread (Diamond Grill)

braised beef and Giardiniera on French bread (Diamond Grill) Mettwurst Sausage: topped with sauerkraut, sauteed peppers, and onions on a sausage roll (Diamond Grill)

topped with sauerkraut, sauteed peppers, and onions on a sausage roll (Diamond Grill) Funnel Cakes by Taylor’s (Dugout Delights)

by Taylor’s (Dugout Delights) Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich by Taylor’s: with pickle, onion, ketchup and mustard (Dugout Delights)

by Taylor’s: with pickle, onion, ketchup and mustard (Dugout Delights) Variety of Popcorn by Almost Famous Popcorn Company (Various locations)

by Almost Famous Popcorn Company (Various locations) Roasted Nuts by Get Nutts With Us (Various locations)

And returning for the highly anticipated showdown are the commemorative MLB at Field of Dreams Souvenir Cups and three Iowa State Fair mainstays that baseball fans enjoyed in 2021:

Cheese Curds by Curds&Cakes (Battered Up)

(Battered Up) Deep-fried Oreos (Battered Up)

(Battered Up) Nachos with pulled pork, cheese sauce, avocado cream, corn, & salsa (Cornfield Classics)

Aramark Sports + Entertainment is also featuring Walk Off Refreshments, a contactless orderingservice that allows fans to select and pay for beverages and snacks from their mobile device and pick up their orders at Walk Off Refreshment locations behind the bleachers, at the original movie site. Additionally, all food and beverage locations will exclusively accept credit card payment to enhance speed and ease of service.

“Aramark Sports + Entertainment is thrilled to be returning to the iconic MLB at Field of Dreams venue again this season with a lineup of culinary creations and premium hospitality services that will complement this extraordinary experience for baseball fans,” said Alison Birdwell, President & CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment.

Earlier this week at the Iowa ballpark, Aramark Sports + Entertainment provided concessions services during the Minor League Baseball game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels on Aug. 9. Specialty menu items included a Cheesecake Chimichanga and Hot Chicken Sandwich.

MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11 and air live on FOX.

