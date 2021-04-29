Aramark to Acquire Next Level Hospitality

PHILADELPHIA- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Next Level Hospitality, a premier provider of culinary and environmental services in the senior living sector, specializing in skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities.

Founded in 2017, Next Level serves hundreds of locations in the U.S., primarily in the East Coast, Midwest and Texas. The acquisition enables Aramark to partner with a business that is committed to creating exceptional experiences for its clients with the ability to leverage a scalable operating model.

“Next Level has built an impressive, fast-growing business that provides high quality services, led by a strong management team with a proven track record of execution,” stated Aramark’s CEO, John Zillmer. “This complementary acquisition extends our presence in the attractive, emerging senior living sector and reflects our highly selective M&A strategy. We look forward to welcoming the Next Level team to Aramark.”

Next Level’s CEO Dave Carpenter added, “We are excited to join Aramark – a place where I spent 18 years earlier in my career – and know is the ideal home for Next Level to leverage our combined capabilities and expertise. We expect to capitalize on the extensive growth opportunities ahead to provide clients our differentiated culinary and environmental services.”

Next Level generated approximately $160 million of revenue in the last twelve months ending March 31, 2021 and is expected to be accretive to Aramark’s earnings by early fiscal 2022. Next Level will operate as a separate division under its own brand within Aramark’s Healthcare business.

The deal is scheduled to close in Aramark’s fiscal third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As previously announced, Aramark is scheduled to host its fiscal second quarter earnings call on May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

About Next Level Hospitality

Next Level Hospitality is a leading provider of best-in-class outsourced culinary and environmental services to nursing homes across the United States. Through its culinary offering, Next Level delivers fully integrated, superior on-site dining and food operations including staffing, management and procurement. Through its environmental services offering, Next Level provides a complete cleaning and infection prevention outsourcing solution. Next Level was founded in 2017 and is committed to delivering an exceptional experience for residents, families and clients.

