Aramark’s Local Restaurant Row Celebrates Five Years of Investing in Neighborhood Restaurants: Partner Awards Announced

PHILADELPHIA — Aramark’s Local Restaurant Row (LRR) program, dedicated to fostering partnerships with local food vendors and restauranteurs around the country, is celebrating five years of growth and success in contributing to the economic vitality of the neighborhoods and communities where Aramark serves.

Each year, Aramark recognizes its LRR partners with “Best Of” Awards which recognize Aramark’s local restaurant partners for outstanding performance, growth, and excellence, as well as dedication to quality, guest satisfaction, and community engagement. This year, Hotbox Hibachi, based in Dallas-Fort Worth, and Oxford, MI-based Berry Bowl to Go took top honors.

One of two President’s Choice awardees in this year’s award, Hotbox Hibachi, was honored for its variety, value, and community engagement at the University of Mississippi. This food truck, which serves Japanese-style cuisine with Chinese and Vietnamese influences and flavors, frequently collaborates with student groups and campus fundraisers and has proved so popular that the University leadership invited them to serve at the football stadium. Owner Jesse Hurley likens his experience at Ole Miss to a movie, “I am out here living out my dream every day.”

Partner Growth and Contracting

Since its inception in 2020, LRR’s partner network has grown exponentially. Starting with fewer than 150 partners in its first year, LRR now boasts a portfolio of over 2,230 restaurateurs and food truck operators, marking an impressive 1,386% increase in five years. This growth has been fueled by positive word of mouth amongst partners and a significant increase in the number of client locations reaching across Aramark’s Collegiate Hospitality, Workplace Experience, Student Nutrition, Destinations, and Healthcare+ lines of business. In 2024 alone, LRR generated millions of dollars in sales, with a large percentage going directly to local businesses.

“Local Restaurant Row offers small, local businesses the opportunity to reach new guests, to scale up by servicing multiple locations, and to benefit financially through broadened exposure and engagement,” said Matt Weiss, Vice President for Partnership Management for Aramark.

Berry Bowl To Go was also a President’s Choice Winner in this year’s awards, recognized for its exceptional performance. It received nominations from multiple accounts in Aramark’s Student Nutrition business and was a top-performing fiscal partner across sites, and was a student and teacher favorite. Maria and Miguel Boscan, owners of Berry Bowl To Go, spoke of the joy of “offering a delicious way to consume fruit and superfoods” and inspiring children to choose healthier snacks.

“We’re extremely proud of how Local Restaurant Row has enabled so many restaurateurs and food truck operators to bring their authentic cuisines and unique stories to Aramark client locations across the country,” said Weiss. “As a trusted hospitality partner working across several of Aramark’s businesses, it’s important we continually bring unique, on-trend dining options to our guests, and that we recognize, engage with, and support the communities in which we work.”

Complete List: Third Annual “Best Of” Awards

President’s Choice Winners

Berry Bowl To Go (DFW Metro, TX)

Hotbox Hibachi (Oxford, MS)

Financial Performance Winners

Bibibop Asian Grill (DC, MD, IL, IN, OH)

O’Desi Aroma (Plano, TX)

Firehouse Subs (Hampton, VA)

Growth Winners

Tre’s Street Kitchen (Baton Rouge, LA)

Taste of Culinary Cuisine (Fairfield, CT)

Mi Cocina (Dallas Metro Area, TX)

Operational Excellence Winners

Olive Mediterranean Grill (Chicago, IL)

Pueblo Viejo (Boston, MA)

Teamwork / Guest First Winners

Breakfast Jawn (Columbia, SC)

Omakase Asian Cuisine (Tampa, FL)

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ (Houston, TX)

Most Unique Winners

CC’s Frozen Treats (Wilmington, NC)

Compton Vegan (Los Angeles, CA)

B&T Island Roots (Mobile, AL)

About Local Restaurant Row

Local Restaurant Row is dedicated to supporting local businesses and fostering strong community partnerships. By providing opportunities for local vendors to thrive, LRR contributes to the economic growth and diversity of the communities we serve.

