ArrowStream Returns With the Foodservice Executive Summit for 2022

CHICAGO – ArrowStream, Inc. (“ArrowStream”), the leading end-to-end supply chain visibility platform for the foodservice industry, announced today its highly anticipated executive summit is back in full force. re:Supply Innovation Summit is taking place on July 28, 2022, in Chicago. The conference will showcase the people and brands using data and technology to drive efficiencies in every aspect of the foodservice supply chain, with a focus on collaborating in new ways to overcome the complex challenges that face the industry today.

Developed to furnish foodservice supply chain leaders with the strategies and tools to build a more transparent business, re:Supply Innovation Summit will feature a stellar roster of thought leaders and world-class brands. Attendees will have direct access to the executives, practitioners and thought leaders who are leading a sea of change in the foodservice supply chain. The event includes a full-day agenda with information-packed sessions highlighting customer case studies, exploring how data-driven insights and advanced technologies are driving change and business value as well as networking activities, post-summit cocktails and dinner. A few agenda highlights include:

Introducing the Foodservice Cloud for the Supply Chain

Customer Case Study Panel: Gaining Control of Your Supply Chain

Collaborative Problem Solving: Solving Foodservice Challenges Through Collaboration

The Future of Supply Chain Technology: discussion on autonomous supply chains, the emergence of cloud architecture, AI and machine learning – hear examples from the industry on digital transformation

“The last few years have upended the foodservice industry. That’s why now is the ideal time for the nation’s top restaurant operators, distributors and suppliers to come together — in real-time and offline — to find solutions. By joining forces, we can work on ways to thrive, instead of just surviving,” said Raj Badarinath, Chief Revenue Officer, ArrowStream.

“To say that the global pandemic has had a serious impact on the foodservice industry would be an understatement,” said ArrowStream CEO, Raleigh McClayton. “This event serves as the perfect catalyst for us to come together as an industry and discuss solutions to today’s unique challenges while creating a new path forward.

This exclusive event is by invitation only, for more information and to be considered for attendance, please visit https://info.arrowstream.com/supply-innovation-summit-2022-registration

