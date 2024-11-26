As Americans Bargain Shop, Six-Figure Earners Flock to Walmart

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Retail & FoodService November 26, 2024

New York — Walmart’s business is surging. Customers making more than $100,000 a year are fueling the growth.

Walmart’s US sales at stores open for at least a year grew 5.3% last quarter compared with the year prior, the company said Tuesday, and its profit grew 8.2% last quarter. Walmart raised its financial outlook, a signal it expects a strong holiday shopping season.

Walmart said it gained market share last quarter, driven “primarily from upper-income households.” Households making more than $100,000 a year accounted for 75% of the company’s gains.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNN

