As Charlotte Delivery Volume Grows, Online Grocer Farmstead Kicks Off Discovery Campaign, Seeking to Expand Diversity of Suppliers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Farmstead, the first national online grocer to offer fresh, local fare plus national brands, delivered for free, at the same or better prices than local supermarkets, announced today the launch of its Charlotte Discovery Campaign, intended to help the company identify new, local suppliers and increase the diversity of its supplier community. In Charlotte, Farmstead already offers 30+ local brands, including Artisan Tropic, Empanada Queen, Jenkins Livermus and Ogre Craft BBQ Sauce. The company’s Charlotte delivery volume has grown 60 percent in 2022.

Farmstead is now looking for additional suppliers headquartered in North Carolina or within 200 miles of Charlotte across many categories including food, beverage, personal care, baby, pet, health, cleaning & household essentials. Interested suppliers can apply using the “List Your Local Product” link on Farmstead here through 5pm ET on May 9.

Farmstead, which serves multiple metro areas across the U.S., initially launched in Charlotte in November 2020, and quickly became a local favorite for its great mix of local and national brands, no-fee delivery, convenience and fair prices. Customers can choose a same-day delivery slot for every day ordering, or sign up for a free once-a-week delivery slot. All Farmstead deliveries are batched together with other orders in the same neighborhood, to reduce carbon emissions.

Farmstead stands out from other offerings by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model—delivery-centric warehouses that generally serve a 50-mile radius—to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily suburban, mass-market audience.

“Farmstead is known for its focus on fresh and local, and local suppliers are the backbone of our inventory sourcing in each area we serve,” said Sara Custer, Head of Operations at Farmstead. “We are also dedicated to diversity and inclusion in everything we do. We’re excited to surface and promote new suppliers in Charlotte.”

Farmstead delivers in Charlotte seven days a week, from 8am-8pm. Customers can sign up for Farmstead’s service at https://farmstead.vip/charlotte.

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first national online grocery brand to offer fresh produce, locally sourced fare plus national brands, delivered for free, at the same or better prices than local supermarkets — helping suburban mass-market shoppers save precious time and money. Farmstead broke the typical grocery e-commerce model and re-built it from scratch, creating its own proprietary tech stack (Grocery OS) which orchestrates its dark warehouses. Farmstead uses proprietary data and code to reinvent perishable supply chains, reduce last-mile fulfillment costs, operate at best-in-class efficiency and reliability, and reach per-market profitability fast in challenging US suburban markets. Farmstead also licenses its Grocery OS software to other grocers to help them navigate a dramatically changing industry. Learn more about how Farmstead is reinventing grocery e-commerce at farmsteadapp.com.