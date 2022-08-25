ASAP Announces Major Agreement with FoodBoss

LAFAYETTE, La.–ASAP, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), has announced a new partnership with FoodBoss, an industry leading online food delivery search engine. The agreement immediately boosts ASAP’s accessibility to new restaurant brands, as well as its ability to reach guests.

“This alliance with FoodBoss helps us expand into new markets more efficiently than ever before as we grow our newly branded ASAP delivery platform,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of ASAP, Inc.

This is the first major partnership for ASAP since its official rebranding to a “deliver anything ASAP” business model. The new relationship with FoodBoss is the latest part of a multifaceted company strategy to prominently enhance the ASAP brand from a national perspective.

FoodBoss is the leading online food ordering search engine that allows consumers to see every online food delivery and/or pickup option for any restaurant.

Users are able to pick the ideal delivery partner and food vendor combination and then complete the order through that partner’s app, mobile, or desktop-based site. It’s a seamless and free process that takes a few seconds and enables customers to save money on fees and/or reduce their delivery waiting times.

“ASAP’s contemporary approach to food delivery is the ideal category of company that Foodboss is excited to welcome into our family of partners,” said Michael DiBenedetto, co-founder, and CEO of FoodBoss. “We offer strong value propositions for our partners by delivering steady streams of qualified customers.”

About ASAP

ASAP, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Its proprietary in-stadium mobile ordering technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats. Additionally, the ASAP platform facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. It provides a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of June 30, 2022, ASAP operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

About FoodBoss

FoodBoss (foodboss.com) is a venture-funded food ordering search engine that allows consumers to search, compare, and select the best food delivery options. The company partners with vendors to offer consumers instant delivery time and cost data. FoodBoss enables users to see all restaurants that offer online ordering – not only restaurants that use third-party ordering platforms.