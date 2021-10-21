Associated Wholesale Grocers Adds TimeForge Labor Management to its Partner Ecosystem

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) announced today that it has established a preferred partnership with TimeForge, a data-driven labor management software suite serving the retail grocery industry.

TimeForge empowers all areas of a grocery business to run more profitably while improving the retention and communication with staff including a core human resources platform, real-time labor and sales reporting, biometric time clocks, staff communications, automated scheduling, and task management. The software platform is seamlessly integrated with major payroll and point of sale providers utilized by AWG members.

“We strive to build lasting relationships with partners such as TimeForge to support our members and assist them in controlling costs and improving the profitability of their businesses,” said Stacy Bowen, Vice President, Sales, Support and Solutions, AWG. “Providing smart business solutions for our members is at the core of AWG’s mission, which is to enable our member-retailers with all the tools, products, and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served, all at the lowest possible cost.”

“In 2007, we built TimeForge from the ground up to help retail businesses decrease their labor expenses and increase their profits,” said Audrey Hogan, Solution Manager, TimeForge. “The needs in grocery are constantly changing. Over the last few years, we have seen new strains on managing the workforce, including new hiring practices, controlling labor costs while performing as a delivery business, and predicting labor and sales around prepared foods, among others. We are thrilled to work with AWG to help their members smoothly navigate the challenges of labor compliance while still running a business.”

With TimeForge and AWG working together, retailers receive discounted member rates on a complete workforce management platform that covers the full employee life cycle. Retailers using this technology can save time and money by managing everything from one central product. Mobile apps with multi-location views further enable retailers to track their sales and labor from anywhere, by department, and down to the 15minute time period.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving over 1,100 member companies and over 3,100 locations throughout 28 states from 8 full-line wholesale Divisions. The consolidated sales for AWG are $10.6 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies which provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceutical products, specialty foods, and natural and organic products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com and follow @AWGCorporate on Twitter.

ABOUT TIMEFORGE

TimeForge is a labor management software suite designed to meet the challenging demands of the retail and grocery industries. The feature-rich yet user-friendly suite offers scheduling, communication, time clock, human resources, automated compliance, and sales forecasting capabilities. TimeForge is affordable, easy-to-use, and serves both independent and chain operations in grocery, retail, restaurant, hospitality, and other industries. For more information, visit https://timeforge.com or follow @timeforge on Twitter.