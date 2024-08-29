Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) and University of Illinois Forge Data Analytics Partnership

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) partnered with the University of Illinois Gies College of Business on a data research project that is providing AWG with advanced analytics, while giving participating students a unique edge in their careers. The collaboration brings together the innovative spirit of AWG Brands, AWG’s private brand program, with the data science skills of the university’s esteemed Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) students.

“Collaborating with the University of Illinois is a fantastic opportunity for both AWG and the students to grow and learn together,” said Patrick Reeves, AWG Chief Human Resources Officer. “We appreciate their hard work and enjoy the chance to develop and possibly recruit future business leaders.”

Harnessing the Power of Data and Innovation

This is the third year that AWG has partnered with the Gies College of Business. Guided by Professor Ashish Khandelwal, nine students split into two teams and analyzed an immense amount of data to answer questions regarding the effectiveness of business-to-business promotions on sales of specific AWG Brands products.

This complex task involved merging data from different sources and isolating the impact of discounts amidst numerous factors. The teams developed a model that is helping AWG make informed business decisions, while evolving promotional activities.

A Symbiotic Relationship

The partnership is designed to be mutually beneficial. Gies MSBA students gain invaluable real- world experience by working on live projects that directly impact AWG’s business strategies. In return, AWG benefits from fresh perspectives and cutting-edge analytical techniques that can drive significant business improvements.

“AWG’s contribution to our students’ learning is commendable,” said Professor Khandelwal. “The AWG team consistently supports and mentors students on real-world problems and business aspects.” At the end of each research project, students present their findings to teammates at AWG in a formal presentation. These presentations not only enhance students’ academic learning, but also prepare them for future leadership roles in the business world.

“Participating in the AWG capstone project has been an incredibly hands-on and rewarding experience,” said student Preethi Peelamedu Surendran. “It was very encouraging to see how excited the AWG Brands team was about our findings. Their involvement and feedback provided us with much-needed validation and inspired us to push our analytical boundaries.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS GIES COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

For more than 100 years, Gies College of Business has intentionally designed its innovative programs, leading-edge curriculum, and experiential learning opportunities to empower and prepare students to turn big ideas into meaningful actions. A recognized leader in delivering high-quality residential and online education, today Gies educates more than 8,000 degree- seeking students – including 4,000+ online master’s degree students – from around the world. Gies learners put their purpose into practice and develop lifelong success skills for a global economy. GiesBusiness.illinois.edu

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and more than 3,400 locations throughout 33 states from 9 wholesale division support centers. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2023 were $12.4 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, and pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com.