Associated Wholesale Grocers Steps Up to the Plate to Restore Supply to Independent Grocers

Kansas City, Kansas – Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), the wholesale food cooperative supplier to independent grocers, steps up to the plate to immediately ramp up supply and improve its member’s stock levels.

Due to an unprecedented demand driven by COVID-19 related food insecurity and the mass closures of restaurants and other eating establishments, AWG responded promptly by expanding its operating hours, surged staffing throughout its operations, and began onboarding new teammates.

AWG’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Pat Reeves commented “with the significant increase in consumer demand, AWG is hiring full-time positions across all of its Wholesale operations located in Kansas City, Kansas; Springfield, Missouri; Southaven, Mississippi; Memphis, Tennessee; Nashville, Tennessee; Kenosha, Wisconsin; Norfolk, Nebraska; Pearl River, Louisiana; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Fort Scott, Kansas. These open positions include both drivers and warehouse jobs.”

“Our hearts go out to the millions of workers affected by business closures and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are blessed to supply about 17% of all independent supermarket sales in the U.S, and we now have an overflow of business. We have opened our doors to talented and dedicated new teammates that are looking for a new career path. We are focused on serving the needs of our member-retailers, caring for our teammates, and being a responsible corporate citizen by providing great jobs for those displaced.” To join the AWG team, interested applicants should visit www.awginc.com and click on the Careers page.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving over 1,000 member companies and over 3,000 locations throughout 28 states from 8 full-line wholesale Divisions. The consolidated sales for AWG are approximately $9.7 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies which provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceutical products, specialty foods, and natural and organic products. For more information, visit www.awginc.com or follow @AWGCorporate on Twitter.