Atkins Ranch Lamb Products Sold at Select Markets are Now Verified Regenerative

Fremont, Cali. — Atkins Ranch, providing New Zealand pasture-raised lamb, now offers the first-ever Verified Regenerative lamb by Land to Market™, available at Dorothy Lane Market. The verification means that lamb was sourced from regenerative farms that also showed increases in soil and ecosystem health.

“Our farmers are committed to producing high-quality lamb while also maintaining top-notch standards of animal welfare and ecosystem health,” says Pat Maher, CEO, Atkins Ranch. “They see themselves as guardians of the land for future generations. This certification serves to verify those core values to our consumers.”

