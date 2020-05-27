A&W Food Services of Canada Announces an Increase to Its Credit Facility

VANCOUVER – A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. announced today the completion of the definitive documents for its previously announced increase in the available capacity of its operating line credit facility from $6 million to $25 million.

ABOUT A&W FOOD SERVICES OF CANADA INC.

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. is Canada’s second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain and is 100 per cent Canadian owned. Over 99% of the restaurants are operated by franchisees. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family, Chubby Chicken and A&W Root Beer. For more information, please visit aw.ca. Find A&W on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada (forward-looking information). The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “budgets”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plans”, “projects”, “schedule”, “should”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. The forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management considered reasonable at the time it was prepared. The forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by the forward-looking information.