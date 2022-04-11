Award-winning Voilà by Sobeys now Delivering to the Ottawa Region

OTTAWA, ON – Voilà by Sobeys today expanded into the Ottawa area, adding to the growing list of areas in Ontario and Quebec being served by the grocery home-delivery service that was recently voted as number one in Canada*. Ottawa residents can now order from an expansive grocery assortment, right to their doorstep.

“Canadians are craving a better online grocery home-delivery option. Voilà is winning customers in the Greater Toronto Area and Quebec and we are now thrilled to be serving the Ottawa market,” said Sarah Joyce, Senior Vice President, E-Commerce, Empire Company Limited. “We know that customers will also be excited to order many of the iconic Farm Boy products they love, alongside fresh and grocery items from Sobeys, ready-made meal solutions from Oliver and Bonacini, and more – all in one place and delivered straight to their door.”

Voilà by Sobeys customers enjoy a “fresh-or-it’s-free” guarantee. The Voilà website and app track inventory in real time to provide customers with reliable visibility to available items. Fast, accurate delivery comes directly from Voilà’s cutting-edge robotic automated warehouse, where orders are picked by robots and delivered by teammates in temperature-controlled delivery vehicles.

“In a world where people are increasingly strapped for time, grocery home delivery provides an incredible convenience. Customers can rely on Voilà by Sobeys because of our freshness guarantee and our 99 percent product accuracy,” said Sarah Joyce. “Not to mention our delivery teammates who provide exceptional service that our customers instantly fall in love with. Ottawa customers deserve this first-class service.”

Voilà by Sobeys delivers orders to customers’ homes within a one-hour delivery window of their choosing. Customers in Ottawa can now order online at voila.ca or through the Voilà app.

*Winner – Delivery Service Category in the Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2022 by Product of the Year Canada. National Survey conducted by Kantar of 4,000 people.

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire’s key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $29.2 billion in annualized sales and $16.4 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 134,000 people.

Additional financial information relating to Empire, including the Company’s Annual Information Form, can be found on the Company’s website at www.empireco.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.