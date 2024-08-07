AWG and Picadeli Announce Partnership Supporting Independent Retailers

The partnership enables enhanced fresh food offerings and increased profitability for AWG member retailers.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, and Picadeli, a leading in-supermarket tech-enabled modular salad-bar with fresh food, announced a partnership to revolutionize fresh food options for consumers and boost the competitive edge of AWG member retailers.

AWG and Picadeli are working closely together to implement a cutting-edge salad bar solution that drives consumer engagement and sales growth for AWG member grocery stores, ensuring that these retailers can offer high-quality, convenient, and healthy meal options that are affordable. By leveraging Picadeli’s innovative salad bar technology and AWG’s extensive network, the partnership aims to enhance the shopping experience, increase customer satisfaction, and, ultimately, boost the profitability and competitiveness of AWG member retailers.

Picadeli leverages technology, a unique, innovative business model, and a distinctive approach to solving the lack of affordable, better food more efficiently and effectively than traditional methods. The partnership aims to revolutionize the fresh food offering at AWG members’ stores by providing convenient, healthy, and sustainable salad bars. Picadeli and AWG are committed to disrupting the conventional fast-food landscape by offering a superior alternative that aligns with modern consumer demands for healthier, more customizable meal options.

“We’re excited to partner with Picadeli, and this partnership is another way that we fulfill our mission to our member retailers by providing all the tools, products, and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served,” said Dan Koch, AWG Group Vice President of Perishables. “By integrating advanced technology into members’ operations, ensuring sustainable sourcing, and maintaining high standards of food quality, AWG and Picadeli are not only meeting the current needs of our members but also setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

“At Picadeli, we are passionate about making a better meal on the go affordable and accessible. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. to bring our concept to their committed group of members,” said Patrik Hellstrand, CEO of Picadeli US. “AWG’s dedication to providing exceptional service to its members to create the best customer experience aligns perfectly with our mission. We are excited to introduce their members’ customers to a new dimension of choice and customization.”

ABOUT PICADELI

Picadeli is a salad pioneer, driven by the belief that fast-food should be food that’s good for you. The idea is simple; through self-served salads, democratize healthy food and prove that fast food can be nutritious, fresh and tasty. The high-tech salad bars can be found in more than 2,000 stores around Europe and the United States. Since the start in 2009, Picadeli has enabled the grocery trade to offer its customers an innovative, fresh and tasty salad concept. The company sells more than 40 million salads annually.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and more than 3,400 locations throughout 33 states from 9 wholesale division support centers. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2023 were $12.4 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, and pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com.