AWG Brands Celebrates Record Year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – AWG Brands, the private brand family owned by Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), delivered a 17.9 percent sales increase from the previous year, underscoring the importance and impact of AWG Brands on the AWG cooperative. AWG Brands consists of four unique brands: Always Save®, Best Choice®, Clearly by Best ChoiceTM and Best Choice® Superior Selections®.

From value-focused to better-for-you, each brand holds a specific position in the marketplace and boasted double-digit sales growth.

“Through research, award-winning product innovation, brand repositioning, and a focus on supply chain management, the AWG Brands team continues to build a best-in-class private brands program that meets the evolving needs of our member retailers and today’s consumers,” said Tye Anthony, AWG’s Senior Vice President of Merchandising. “This is reflected in AWG Brands’ strong sales growth.”

In the past few years, AWG made a renewed commitment to the AWG Brands strategy as part of its Convergence project, which is an initiative to provide member retailers with all the tools, products, and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served. As part of this Convergence commitment, AWG Brands received updated brand positioning guidelines for each brand and redesigned packaging. In addition, AWG Brands Sourcing and Category Managers engage in ongoing cost mitigation across competitive categories. Despite rising costs, these teams worked diligently to deliver the best possible pricing. This work saved member retailers almost $6 million in 2022. They also continue to refine pricing strategy and promotions, including robust digital coupon offerings. Shelf placement strategy and focus have also played a part in Convergence as the AWG Merchandising and Category Management teams deliver member retailer value through refreshed and optimized planograms.

“This record year is a direct result of the hard work put in by our AWG teammates,” added Anthony. “Their dedication to the Convergence project and AWG Brands is making our member retailers more successful.”

AWG’s supplier partners also play a critical role in this success. Through collaboration on cost mitigation, product innovation, and a commitment to quality, these suppliers are helping improve AWG Brands’ status in the marketplace, resulting in increased brand awareness, loyalty, and sales. Although 2022 was still marked by supply chain and economic challenges, suppliers worked with the AWG team to overcome obstacles and find innovative solutions.

This partnership and progress allow AWG Brands to dedicate additional resources to member retailers and their communities. This manifests through additional promotional opportunities for member retailers and community donations. Through the Save-A-Label program, AWG Brands donated to over 1,600 non-profit organizations in AWG’s trade area in 2022.

“AWG Brands play a pivotal role within AWG’s corporate and category strategies,” said Greg Shotkoski, AWG Brands Executive Director. “Our team is focused on continuing a nearly 40-year legacy of excellence in the private brands’ segment through innovation, proper pricing, and clear brand values.”

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and over 3,400 locations throughout 31 states from 9 wholesale Divisions. Consolidated sales for AWG are $12.3 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceutical products, specialty foods, and natural and organic products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com and follow @AWGCorporate on Twitter.