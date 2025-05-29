AWG Brands Launches New Items Catering to Emerging Consumer Trends

Products expand the private brands portfolio with 22 new food and non-food items

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — AWG Brands, the private brands program of Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), announced a lineup of new grocery items launching in the second quarter 2025. These product innovations reflect AWG’s ongoing commitment to offering member retailers on-trend, quality products in both food and non-food categories.

“All of these items were strategically developed throughout category reviews driven by consumer and category trends to help AWG member retailers remain competitive within private brands,” said Tyler Olinger, AWG Brands Product Manager. “Items introduced are throughout center store, specialty foods, health and beauty care, and bakery categories.”

The new items include:

● Always Save® Single Serve Frozen Pizzas – Additional flavor extensions include BBQ Chicken and Margherita flavors. Driven by an 11% increase in frozen pizza sales last year and data showing 60% of consumers eat frozen or delivered pizza once per week, Always Save offers an opening price point option in this category.

● Best Choice® from the Bakery Cake Pops – Single serve, hand-held cake pops in Cookies & Cream and Birthday Cake flavors. The perfect size for easy, poppable consumption; no stick needed! Available as a 12-count, these treats are perfect for parties.

● Best Choice® Wing Sauces – Parmesan Garlic, Medium Buffalo, and Honey BBQ are the top three selling flavors and are now offered in the Best Choice brand. Best Choice sizes are 16 oz., but lower cost than the national brand 12 oz. comparison to popular wing restaurants.

● Best Choice® Lemonade Sparkling Water – Line extension to three other flavors, this is a zero-calorie drink option popular with consumers. Lemonade is the top-selling national brand flavor. Best Choice® Trail Mixes – Three flavors: Cajun Crunch, Club, and Mountain are available in 18 oz. bags. Trail mix is a growing segment in the snack nuts category.

● Best Choice® Picnic & Paper – Five new items, including a Best Choice 100-count napkin. In addition, three Designer series items, including 50-count bowls, 150-count paper plates, and a 25-count platter, are available. Best Choice is expanding the Designer series as it is one of the most successful lines within disposable dishes for AWG Brands, and the larger counts help compete with club sizes. Finally, in this category, Kids Ventures Trays feature fun animal themes that are good for on-the-go with compartmentalized sections, appealing to families with children.

● Best Choice® Capsaicin Topical Analgesic Heat Patch – Targeted warming patch treats sore muscles, aches, and pains. Complements new home health items launched last fall.

● Best Choice® Hot Honey Corn Muffin Mix – Hot honey is a trending flavor across the grocery store. This dry mix is easy to prepare with the addition of just a few ingredients.

● Superior Selections® by Best Choice® Baking Mixes – The first items to feature the new Superior Selections by Best Choice logo and branding. Elevated varieties include: Dark Chocolate and Double Chocolate brownie mixes, along with Banana Nut and Double Chocolate muffin mixes.

● Clearly by Best Choice™ Almond Butter – No-stir, peanut-free almond butter made with salted and roasted almonds. Appeals to consumers who are looking for free-from products or navigating peanut allergies.

“AWG Brands previewed many of these new items at the recent AWG Innovation Showcase, where they were well-received by member retailers,” said Tye Anthony, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer of AWG. “These research-driven innovations enhance the quality and value of the AWG Brands portfolio offered to member retailers and their shoppers.”

The new items are available now for AWG member retailers to order and are expected to be popular additions in stores through AWG’s 33-state trade area.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and 3,400 locations throughout 33 states from 9 wholesale division support centers. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2024 were $12.1 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, and pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com. ABOUT AWG BRANDS AWG Brands is Associated Wholesale Grocers’ private brand program consisting of Always Save®, Best Choice®, Pure Wonder by Best Choice™, Hello World by Best Choice™, Clearly by Best Choice™, and Best Choice® Superior Selections®. The AWG Brands portfolio includes more than 4,100 products from departments across the grocery store including center store grocery, bakery, produce, meat and seafood, general merchandise, and health, beauty and wellness. Learn more at AWGinc.com/awg-brands/.

ABOUT AWG BRANDS

AWG Brands is Associated Wholesale Grocers’ private brand program consisting of Always Save®, Best Choice®, Pure Wonder by Best Choice™, Hello World by Best Choice™, Clearly by Best Choice™, and Best Choice® Superior Selections®. The AWG Brands portfolio includes more than 4,100 products from departments across the grocery store including center store grocery, bakery, produce, meat and seafood, general merchandise, and health, beauty and wellness. Learn more at AWGinc.com/awg-brands/.