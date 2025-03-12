AWG Brands Unveils New Grocery Items Focusing on Innovation, Health, and Consumer Convenience

Product launch expands the private brands portfolio with nine new food and non-food items

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — AWG Brands, the private brands program of Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), announced a lineup of new grocery items launching in the first quarter 2025. These product innovations reflect AWG’s ongoing commitment to offering consumers quality, value-driven products in both food and non-food categories.

New items introduced this quarter include an array of bold flavors, health-focused options, and products that cater to convenience and growing consumer trends. The new items include:

● Best Choice® Avocado Cooking Spray – A health-conscious alternative to traditional cooking sprays, this product is high-heat resistant up to 500 degrees and contains no preservatives, flavors, or colors, appealing to those who prioritize clean cooking options.

● Best Choice Wing Seasoning Mixes – Reflecting the growing popularity of innovative, bold flavors in the wings segment, Best Choice released Nashville Hot and Honey Garlic flavors. These two new seasonings bring a spicy kick and a sweet, savory combination to consumers looking for unique flavor options.

● Best Choice Gravy Mixes – Available in three new flavors: Au Jus, Chicken, and Mushroom. These additions extend the Best Choice gravy line and are based on category review research, which identified these flavors as some of the top-performing gravy mixes in the marketplace. According to consumer research, gravy and seasoning mixes continue to be popular with shoppers because they offer convenient meal enhancements.

● Best Choice Heavy Whipping Cream – Now available in a larger 32-oz (one quart) size, this ultra-pasteurized Grade A cream contains no added hormones, offering a more convenient and cost-effective option for households.

● Best Choice Storage Snack Cups with Lids – A 24-count pack of sturdy, shatter-resistant snack cups that cater to the growing demand for on-the-go convenience and portion control. Perfect for snacks, dips, sauces, and more, these cups meet consumer needs for both practicality and quality.

● Best Choice Facial Tissue Cube Four-Pack – As multi-packs drive growth in the facial tissue segment and consumers continue to shift towards private brands in paper products, this item addresses the demand for greater value. AWG member retailers have requested larger multi-pack options; AWG Brands is answering that need.

“At AWG Brands, our promise is to offer our member retailers products that are synonymous with quality and value,” said Emily Detwiler, AWG Brands Vice President. “This promise also applies to the end consumers. With our 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, shoppers can try our new products risk-free.”

AWG continues to leverage research and data-driven insights to stay ahead of trends in the marketplace. “Innovation is at the core of AWG’s strategy,” said Tye Anthony, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer of AWG. “By using category reviews and first-party data through the AWG Partner Gateway (APG), we can identify product opportunities that not only meet current demand, but also anticipate future trends. This approach ensures our portfolio remains fresh and relevant, enabling us to deliver the best in quality and value to our member retailers and their customers.”

The new items are available now for AWG member retailers to order and are expected to be popular additions in stores throughout AWG’s 33-state trade area.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and 3,400 locations throughout 33 states from 9 wholesale division support centers. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2024 exceeded $12.0 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, and pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com.

ABOUT AWG BRANDS

AWG Brands is Associated Wholesale Grocers’ private brand program consisting of Always Save®, Best Choice®, Clearly by Best Choice™, and Best Choice® Superior Selections®. The AWG Brands portfolio includes more than 4,100 products from departments across the grocery store including center store grocery, bakery, produce, meat and seafood, general merchandise, and health, beauty and wellness. Learn more at AWGinc.com/awg-brands/.