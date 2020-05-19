Baldor Specialty Foods Expands Its Successful Home Delivery Service and Lowers Order Minimum

Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the largest wholesale importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced today that it will be expanding the list of towns and cities that can take advantage of its convenient consumer home delivery service.

Starting today, additional residents in New York’s Hudson Valley, Catskills, Connecticut, Jersey and the Berkshires can enjoy fresh produce, meat and other grocery staples without leaving their homes. The company also announced that it continues to streamline home delivery fulfillment, allowing them to offer a new, lower, order minimum of $200.

Baldor began providing home delivery service in April, after its normal customer-base of restaurants and food service institutions across the Northeast were forced to close down because of the pandemic. Piloting the program out of its New York City headquarters, the company found home delivery was an immediate success and quickly expanded it to other Baldor facilities including Boston, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

“Providing high quality products with exceptional service is how Baldor has earned its reputation in the food business,” said Baldor’s CEO, TJ Murphy. “We are enjoying being able to take that same service to home consumers during this challenging time. With this expansion, we can continue to support our farms and partners and deliver the Baldor experience to even more consumers.”

Baldor offers home delivery customers all the grocery staples items such as eggs, milk and bread plus a wide assortment of restaurant quality meats and poultry, pasta, and peak season produce now in retail friendly sizes.

“This is great news for many of those who have left major cities for more rural areas,” said Benjamin Walker, Baldor’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Our home delivery program brings restaurant quality foods to your door and we are thrilled to now make our service available to thousands of more families”.

To see a full list of available items and expanded delivery locations, visit: http://www.baldorfood.com.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original promise – curate and deliver the best and freshest foods in the world. Baldor seeks to provide great specialty foods and logistics that give their customers an edge.

To learn more, go to www.baldorfood.com.

Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4685577#ixzz6Mujd1uw5