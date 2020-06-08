Baldor Specialty Foods Launches Baldor Kitchens With New Line of Direct-to-Consumer Meal Kits

Bronx, NY- Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the largest wholesale importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced today the launch of Baldor Kitchens with a new line of direct-to-consumer meal kits. Starting today, home-chefs stuck in their kitchens with a case of “cooking fatigue”, can make meal times fresh again with these easy-to-prepare meal kits which feature exciting new recipes from the culinary team at Baldor’s test kitchens.

The meal-kits include fresh, restaurant-quality ingredients that make a delicious meal for four. As an added convenience, the Baldor Kitchen meal kit line is available through Baldor’s popular home delivery service, so there’s no trip to the store necessary.

“With a work-from-home culture expected to be with us for the foreseeable future, we decided to offer consumers a new line of meal kits that would add some new fresh and delicious ideas into daily cooking,” said Baldor CEO, TJ Murphy. “Our line of Baldor Kitchens meal kits makes cooking at home easier, faster, with a lot less thinking ahead.”

Initially, Baldor Kitchen meal kits come in four varieties:

Hanger Steak with Chimichurri & Potatoes – $48

Chicken Piccata and Cauliflorini – $46

Cavatelli with Chicken Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Pesto – $44

Wild Foraged Mushroom Risotto – $42

Additional kits, including some featuring fresh fish, are being finalized by the culinary team at Baldor Kitchens and will be joining the assortment shortly. With a focus on taste and quality, the company will be updating recipes and meal kit’s contents as seasonal ingredients reach their peak availability and freshness.

The meal kits serve four people, are all-natural, and meals can be prepared in less than 45 minutes, some dishes in as few as 30 minutes. The meal kits come with complete recipe instructions and a majority of fresh ingredients. Home chefs add only pantry staples like olive oil, flour, salt and pepper.

Assembled fresh daily at Baldor’s facilities, the company is making the meal kits available through its popular home-delivery service that it began providing to consumers back in April. Now families residing throughout Northeast and Mid-Atlantic metro-areas such as Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York, Hartford, and Boston, can add Baldor Kitchen meal kits to their orders with other Baldor grocery items.

“Our new meal kits feature the exact same signature ingredients we supply our top-restaurant clients,” said Barry Frish, a Culinary Innovation Chef at Baldor. “Customers are going to love the way these recipes breathe new life into what’s become a tired dinner routine over the course of this pandemic. They’re going to rescue mealtime until that day we can return to fine restaurant dining again.”

To order Baldor Kitchen meal kits and see the company’s expanded delivery locations, visit: http://www.baldorfood.com.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original promise – curate and deliver the best and freshest foods in the world. Baldor seeks to provide great specialty foods and logistics that give their customers an edge.

To learn more, go to www.baldorfood.com.