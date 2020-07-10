Baldor Specialty Foods Launches Home Delivery of Popular Restaurant Dishes

Talk about some great home cookin’!

Hunts Point-based distributor Baldor Specialty Foods announced the launch of a new home food delivery series, brining plenty of popular dishes from top restaurants available to home chefs this week.

Called “The Restaurant Series” it recreates signature dishes from a growing list of Baldor’s restaurant clients, ranging from four-course meals of citrus-marinated chicken from Michelin-starred Crown Shy in the financial district all the way to lobster roll kits from Jeffrey’s Grocery in the West Village.

