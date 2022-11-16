Baldor Specialty Foods Partners with Farm to People to Enhance its Offerings for Home Delivery Customers

Hunts Point, Bronx, NY – Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic’s largest produce and specialty foods distributors, announced today they have partnered with Farm to People, NYC’s premier service for delivering local, sustainable, and ethically sourced produce and pantry items, in order to provide home chefs with better access to Baldor’s exceptional selection of products—just in time for the holidays.

Baldor first began offering home delivery during the COVID lockdown in 2020 as a way to ensure food access for local communities while also keeping the company’s employees working. As Baldor’s traditional restaurant and retail business has picked up again, the company sought a way to continue to satisfy the needs of the individuals and families who came to love Baldor’s home delivery while also meeting the growing demand from traditional clients. This new partnership with Farm to People will allow home chefs to purchase home-kitchen-sized quantities of Baldor foods, with the same white-glove service they had come to expect from Baldor.

“When we opened up for home delivery in 2020, we were blown away by the response—and we remain immensely grateful for the customers’ orders that sustained us in a difficult time for the restaurant industry,” says Benjamin Walker, SVP, Sales, Marketing and Merchandising, who helped lead the company’s pivot. “Even as our traditional business has returned, we knew we needed to find a way to continue to satisfy and delight our loyal home-delivery customers. Partnering with Farm to People was a no-brainer since the company has the infrastructure to support these smaller orders and shares a similar mission to our own, of sourcing the very best food from the very best farmers and makers.”

Through Farm to People, Baldor customers can now enjoy Baldor’s assortment of premium products, including Joyce Farms meat and poultry, Pierless Fish, Ronnybrook dairy, Murray’s Cheese, Urban Roots, and She Wolf Bakery breads, as well as its top-of-the-line produce.

To celebrate the partnership and introduce Baldor customers to Farm to People’s fast service and incredible selection, the company is offering a $15 discount on the first three orders (using discount code: BALDOR codes Baldor1, Baldor2, and Baldor3 respectively). Orders can be placed via farmtopeople.com.

“We can’t wait to welcome Baldor home delivery customers to our transparent, locally focused, sustainable shopping experience,” said Michael Robinov, Co-founder and CEO of Farm To People. “Baldor and Farm to People are all about delivering fresh, sustainably-grown foods in the most efficient and convenient way possible. Together, we will explore new and seasonal foods that will be the pride of the home kitchen.”

About Farm to People

Farm To People is a premier online farmer’s market dedicated to showcasing local, small-batch artisanal makers and their original products. Founded with the goal of connecting the best independent food producers to a national audience, Farm To People makes it easy for shoppers to fall in love with new flavors, discover unique products, and connect with the individuals who craft their goods by hand. Farm To People delivers products right to customers’ doorsteps. This facilitates a more transparent and personal food system for all. Every product is made using wholesome, sustainable ingredients without anything artificial, GMO, or inhumanely raised.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. With a focus on local, peak season, and small farms, Baldor curates a selection of more than 6,000 items–including produce, meat, poultry, fish, dairy, and specialty items–and manages more than 10,000 major restaurant, food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, ME to Richmond VA. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original promise – curate and deliver the best and freshest foods in the world. With quality you can trust and service that delivers, Baldor seeks to provide great specialty foods and logistics that give their customers an edge.

To learn more, go to www.baldorfood.com.