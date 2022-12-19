Barvecue Increases U.S Foodservice Presence with WebstaurantStore

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Barvecue is pleased to announce a new foodservice expansion with WebstaurantStore, the largest online restaurant supply store servicing professionals and individual customers worldwide. WebstaurantStore customers across the U.S. will now be able to order Barvecue’s wood-smoked, plant-based Naked BVQ, Pulled BVQ and Carnitas in convenient 4 lb. frozen foodservice packs.

Barvecue foodservice products are authentically wood-smoked and seasoned for various applications. Naked BVQ is a lightly seasoned plant-based meat that is versatile and allows chefs to add their own creative spin to any dish that typically uses pulled pork or chicken. Pulled BVQ and Barvecue Carnitas are delicious heat and serve options for busy foodservice operations looking for a unique plant-based option. Pulled BVQ features original BVQ seasoning, just add your restaurant’s signature sauce and you have a perfect classic BBQ sandwich. Barvecue Carnitas are ideal for tacos, nachos and burritos. In addition to great-taste and texture, Barvecue products are vegan, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Barvecue CEO, Lee Cooper, commented “Barvecue is excited to expand availability of our easy to prepare plant-based meats to chefs nationwide. WebstaurantStore is focused on convenience with 24/7 online ordering from your laptop, desktop, or smartphone. Fast shipping, low prices, and outstanding customer service make WebstaurantStore the best choice to meet professional and foodservice supply needs.”

About Barvecue

Barvecue is a mission-driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017, Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting wood-smoked, plant-based foods, while building a company that cares about people, animals, and the planet. www.barvecue.com @barvecue